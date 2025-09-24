‘This government knows how to implement, not just plan’ says Rohan Gupta

Ahmedabad: Lauding the Centre’s latest consumer-focused initiative, GST Bachat Utsav, BJP national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Tuesday praised the Modi government for its practical approach to governance, calling it one that not only plans but also implements it.

His remarks came after PM Modi penned an open letter to citizens, celebrating the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, an initiative aimed at passing on the benefits of reduced GST rates directly to consumers.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “The Modi government has truly gifted the people a reason to celebrate this Navratri and Diwali. This is not just a government that plans or announces schemes, but one that ensures those plans reach the ground. By streamlining GST, the government has enabled a reduction of 10 per cent to 25 per cent in prices of essential goods.”

He further added that the initiative goes beyond tax cuts.

“Not only has the GST been reduced, but the government has ensured that manufacturers and producers reflect this in their pricing, delivering real economic relief to consumers.” Calling it a “sympathetic government,” Gupta took a dig at the Opposition. (IANS)

