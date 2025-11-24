This is India, its democracy is secure: Neeraj on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief’s statement

Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Sunday said democracy in India is “secure”, adding that members of the Muslim community are holding top positions in the bureaucracy and other important institutions. The remarks came in response to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani’s statement alleging the government of ensuring that “muslim never raise their heads”.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar said, “This is India, and its democracy is secure. Today, members of the Muslim minority community are holding top positions in the bureaucracy and other institutions. While everyone is entitled to their political and religious views, one should consider how to work toward the development of minority communities. In this regard, one can learn from Nitish Kumar.” (ANI)

