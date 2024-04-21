‘This kind of language does not suit Prime Minister’: MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari over Modi’s remark on Rahul Gandhi

Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying this kind of language does not suit the PM.

Addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Nanded, PM Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying that the way “Congress’ Shehzada ran away from Amethi” after 2019 in a similar manner he would have to run away from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha polls this year.

“In a democratic system, this kind of language does not suit the Prime Minister. What have you (PM Modi) done in the last 10 years? Why is there the highest level of poverty in the country? Why is there the highest level of unemployment in the country? What is the reason that the LPG cylinder reached Rs 1200. What do you want to give to the country? He didn’t talk about it and he spoke whatever comes in his mouth, small and pitiful things,” Patwari told ANI in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

Patwari further said that Rahul Gandhi’s win from Wayanad was a 100 percent assured when the polls are held in the second phase on April 26.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said, “The crisis is visible for Congress’ Shehzada in Wayanad. Shehzada and his gang are waiting for April 26 when voting in Wayanad will be concluded. After the voting concludes in Wayanad, they will again announce a safe seat for him as their alliance partners are hurling abuse at each other. The way he ran away from Amethi, he will again run away from Wayanad.”

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

