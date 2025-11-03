Those discriminating by caste are 'not Sanatanis but Tanatanis!', says Baba Ramdev

NEW DELHI: Yoga Guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday criticised the practice of caste discrimination in the name of Sanatan Dharma, stating that this is not "Sanatani sanskriti" but rather "Tanatani sanskriti."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Baba Ramdev stated that the central idea of Sanatan Dharma embodies a scientific temperament, noting that it reflects the belief that the Supreme God has endowed every individual with capabilities, regardless of caste, and that these capabilities should be utilised to make the country great.

"Sanatan Dharma, as per logical, philosophical, and opinion sense...has a scientific temperament and it is a perspective, that within you, the supreme God irrespective of the caste or without discrimination has given you full capabilities, so enhance your capabilities and to make the country great, give it your all, this is the central idea of Sanatan Dharma...whatever in the name of Sanatan Dharma, the discrimination is ongoing, this is not "Sanatani sanskriti" but rather "Tanatani sanskriti," said Baba Ramdev. (ANI)

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model, not Aurangzeb who robbed country: Baba Ramdev