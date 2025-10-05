Tibetan leader Penpa Tsering urges Canada to counter China’s cultural genocide

Dharamshala: President Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan government in exile, has called on the Canadian government to adopt a firmer stance on Tibet, warning that Chinese policies are systematically eroding Tibetan language, culture, and identity.

Addressing the media at the Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa on Thursday, Tsering highlighted the impact of state-run boarding schools in Tibet, likening them to colonial-style institutions designed to assimilate an entire generation of Tibetan youth, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, speaking on Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Tsering drew a direct parallel between China’s boarding schools and Canada’s own history of residential schools.

“Canada has confronted its past, recognising that residential schools were wrong. Unfortunately, Tibetans are facing a similar experience today,” he said, emphasising the urgency of international intervention.

Tsering warned that if the current policies continue unchecked, a whole generation of Tibetans could be “turned into Chinese,” erasing centuries of cultural heritage. Despite these concerns, Tsering clarified that the CTA does not seek independence or separation from China. “We are willing to coexist peacefully with the Chinese people. That is all we are asking for,” he said.

He urged Canada to leverage its history and values to ensure that the mistakes of residential schools are not repeated elsewhere, including Tibet. “Since Canada has recognised its past mistakes and is working toward reconciliation, it can help prevent similar injustices in other parts of the world,” Tsering stated.

Tsering also criticised international bodies for failing to protect Tibet. “The UN is ineffective and cannot enforce its own resolutions,” he said, adding that democratic nations like Canada, which prioritise human rights and freedom, are crucial allies in supporting Tibet’s struggle.

During the press conference, several Canadian MPs and civil society representatives expressed their support for Tibet, including Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, Liberal MP Karim Bardeesy, and Canada Tibet Committee senior advisor Charles Burton, as highlighted by Phayul.

The conference highlighted the urgent need for global attention on Tibet, with Tsering urging Canada to act decisively in defence of Tibetan cultural survival. The event highlighted the CTA’s commitment to peaceful dialogue while pressing for meaningful international support, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

