Tirupati Laddu row: Supreme Court constitutes new independent Special Investigation Team

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of the use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said sentiments of crores of devotees across the world are involved with Tirumala prasadam. "We don't want this to turn into political drama. If there is an independent body, there will be confidence," said the bench as it disposed of the petitions.

The apex court constituted a new SIT, and ordered that the SIT will consist of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the Andhra Pradesh state police to be nominated by the state government and a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The top court said that SIT will be supervised by CBI director and the new SIT will replace the one set up by the State government. It clarified that its direction should not be seen as a reflection on the credibility of the members of the SIT, which was constituted by the state government.

"We clarify that we will not permit the Court to be used as a political battleground," said the apex court in the order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Centre, said that there was nothing wrong with the state-SIT and that it could be supervised by an officer from Centre.

Solicitor General said that if there is any element of truth in the allegation, it's "unacceptable".

"Devotees are all over the country, food safety is also there. I did not find anything against members of state SIT," said Mehta. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, said that they wish to go ahead with the SIT constituted by it and any officer of the court's choice can be added in the team.

"There can be no allegation against the present SIT," said Rohatgi. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Rajya Sabha MP and Ex-TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, urged the top court for constitution of an independent investigation.

State SIT can't be expected to carry out an independent investigation in light of the prior statements made by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu," Sibal said.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the ghee consingments which reached the hill on July 6 and 12 were contaminated and the contract was given to the supplier in December by the previous regime. In the earlier hearing, the top court questioned the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh making public allegations about the use of adulterated ghee for preparation of laddus for prasadam at the temple.

It had questioned the need to make a public statement on the issue when a probe had already been ordered by the State into the allegations.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation into the allegations.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by Subramanium Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP and ex TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Surjit Singh Yadav, President of non government organisation Hindu Sena Samiti, historian Dr. Vikram Sampath, chairman managing director (CMD) and the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan Suresh Chavhnake and others.

