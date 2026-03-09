TMC showed ‘gross disrespect’ to President Murmu during Bengal visit: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the All India Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of showing “gross disrespect” towards Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the State.

Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that President Murmu had visited West Bengal to attend a celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition, but the Trinamool Congress allegedly boycotted the event. He further said that the programme held special significance for the President and the tribal community, noting that Murmu herself comes from a tribal background and has consistently expressed concern for the welfare of the Santhal community.

“Today, as the nation celebrates International Women’s Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event, which holds great meaning for both the President and the tribal community, given that the President herself is from a tribal background and has shown deep concern for the Santhal community,” PM Modi said. “The TMC government’s actions not only resulted in the mismanagement of the event but also constituted an affront to the President, the Constitution, and the noble tradition of democracy in our country,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Murmu hails Ayush medicine’s role in strengthening public health