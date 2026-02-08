Tourist enthusiasm to visit J&K not down after Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that the enthusiasm among the tourists across India has not diminished despite the volatile situation arising in Kashmir out of last year’s Pahalgam attack. “The enthusiasm of tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir has not diminished. There is a need for aggressive marketing of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist destinations in other states to explore the tourism potential available here,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre will provide all possible assistance in the plan to develop new tourist destinations in J&K. On Saturday, the Home Minister also chaired a development assessment meeting to review the progress of various development projects in J&K.

The meeting was held at Lok Bhawan in Jammu and attended by J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, J&K Chief Secretary, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and others.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah met senior BJP leaders. He said on X, “ Today, I held meetings in Jammu with the state office-bearers and MLAs, MPs of @BJP4JnK. BJP will continue working to ensure the ground-level reach of Modiji’s development initiatives, while expanding the organization, to realize the vision of ‘Developed Jammu & Kashmir, Secure Jammu & Kashmir’. (IANS)

