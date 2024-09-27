Tourist Feedback Mechanism To Be Set Up At Airports And Railway Stations Across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has decided to introduce proper mechanisms at airports and railway stations across the country. It will enable the tourists to provide their valuable feedback on their visits to tourist attractions and destinations in India.
This system is an attempt to actively engage and involve citizens in the growth and development of tourism in the country.
Travelers can give their feedback and rate their travel experience by scanning a QR code placed at relevant points at airports and railway stations.
It will take roughly around 30 seconds for the tourists to rate their experience and provide any feedback.
The nature of the feedback mechanism will be real-time and dynamic, thereby helping the Ministry to address issues in a proactive manner in collaboration with various stakeholders.
This will also turn out to be a crucial source of data and insights for tourism development in the country.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Railways are working with the Ministry of Tourism to install the QR code at airports and railway stations across the country.
This mechanism is expected to play an important role in gathering reliable source of insight and information which could prove to be beneficial in formulating tourism policy and strategy.