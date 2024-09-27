Tourist Feedback Mechanism To Be Set Up At Airports And Railway Stations Across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has decided to introduce proper mechanisms at airports and railway stations across the country. It will enable the tourists to provide their valuable feedback on their visits to tourist attractions and destinations in India.

This system is an attempt to actively engage and involve citizens in the growth and development of tourism in the country.

Travelers can give their feedback and rate their travel experience by scanning a QR code placed at relevant points at airports and railway stations.

It will take roughly around 30 seconds for the tourists to rate their experience and provide any feedback.