‘Tradition to express opinions through ballot, not violence’: Tharoor condemns attack on Abhishek Banerjee

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying that violence is “not good for politics.”

Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur on Saturday evening in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence. Tharoor said that the tradition is to express opinions through the ballot box, instead of violence.

The Congress leader told reporters, “Such a thing is not good for politics. Our tradition is to express our opinions through the ballot box, not through violence.” The incident has triggered a massive political row with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party’s leadership.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack.

Speaking after visiting Abhishek Banerjee in Belle Vue Hospital, Mamata Banerjee said, “Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don’t want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then will you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not? They have become inhuman.”

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the heckling, West Bengal Police officials said. A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident.

Today, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an “attempt to murder,” Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the BJP workers outside the Chanditala police station in Hooghly district.

The Serampore parliamentarian said he sustained head injuries during the incident. (ANI)

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