Tricolour can never be a symbol of anarchy: Nitin Nabin slams Rahul Gandhi over Delhi protests

PATNA: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition of exploiting the national flag for political confrontation and attempting to create unrest in Delhi under the guise of protests.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Nabin said the Opposition was trying to destabilise the national capital while ignoring key priorities such as economic development and public welfare. He alleged that those disrupting Delhi's streets neither respected the Constitution nor its institutions, attributing their actions to hostility towards the nation. "We are currently witnessing a few individuals attempting to create disorder on the streets of Delhi. The people of this nation are well aware that these individuals neither respect the country's Constitution nor its constitutional institutions," Nabin said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president questioned why the Congress leader rarely discussed development initiatives or the positive changes in ordinary citizens' lives, whether in Parliament or during public addresses. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders focused instead on attempts to destabilise the country. Nabin also criticised the Opposition's recent display of the Tricolour during protests, contrasting it with the BJP's history of hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He said BJP workers had previously marched to the location to hoist the flag, presenting it as a demonstration of their commitment to national pride.

Referring to the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Nabin questioned whether Opposition leaders had hoisted the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. He alleged that those who had not participated in the initiative were now carrying the Tricolour during protests in Delhi to create disorder.

"The Tricolour is a symbol of our honour, prestige, and pride. We will never allow its dignity to be diminished," Nabin said, adding that the flag represented India's independence and achievements.

He further argued that the national flag should not become an instrument of political confrontation or unrest, insisting that it could never symbolise anarchy. Nabin maintained that attempts to undermine the flag's dignity would not be tolerated, accusing the Opposition of using a symbol of national unity to advance its political agenda. (ANI)

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