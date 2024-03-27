Trinamool Congress moves Election Commission of India

The Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks. Earlier, while addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and “she must identify her own father”. “When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father...” Dilip Ghosh said. Citing the clause under the poll code, which states that “no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offend decency and morality”, the ruling Bengal party urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh. (IANS)

