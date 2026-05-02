Trinamool Congress raises alarm over ‘sealed strong room’ access in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged irregularities involving access to a sealed strong room in Kolkata, demanding an explanation from the Election Commission while asserting that the party would remain vigilant to prevent any tampering with votes.

Trinamool leader Shashi Panja claimed that party representatives noticed suspicious activity through surveillance footage. “On camera number 17, we saw certain individuals inside strong rooms that had been sealed by our agents. If such a room is opened, all political parties must be informed,” she said.

Panja further alleged that no representatives from any political party were present when the room was opened. “Authorities said an email had been sent, but none of the parties responded because none were present. If no one was present, why was the room opened at all?” she asked, referring to reported movement linked to postal ballot-related work.

Echoing similar concerns, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party observed unexpected activity inside a sealed facility. “This is a sealed strong room. Suddenly, we noticed it being opened and some movement inside. We want to know what kind of movement it was, how it happened, and why it happened. That is why we protested — to seek clarification,” he said.

Despite the allegations, Ghosh expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects. “We will win, and Mamata Banerjee will return with a huge majority. But it is our duty to ensure that not a single vote is tampered with,” he added.

Trinamool MP Dola Sen said the party is prepared to pursue legal recourse if necessary. “We will take legal action. Our party is committed to following due process. All our workers and candidates will remain vigilant at every strongroom. This vigilance will now be further strengthened,” she said.

Sen also took a swipe at the BJP, “In 2021, they claimed they would win 200 seats but failed. In 2024, their performance was even worse. Projections for 2026 suggest further decline,” she said. (IANS)

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