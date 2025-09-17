Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee gets bail in yet another WBSSC job case

Kolkata: A special CBI court on Tuesday granted bail to former Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, in a case relating to irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching Group C staff appointed by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Chatterjee was granted bail in this particular case by the special court against a personal bail bond of Rs 90,000. However, the grant of this bail would not mean that Chatterjee would be able to come out of jail.

Whether he will be freed from behind bars will depend on a verdict by the Calcutta High Court on his bail plea in a CBI-registered case in relation to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in the state, which is conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The hearing in this particular case was concluded by a single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh on Monday afternoon. However, Justice Ghosh had reserved the order.

Chatterjee had been booked by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in all the cases registered by both the central agencies within the larger ambit of the alleged school job case. Both agencies have described Chatterjee as the principal mastermind in all the cases registered against him in the alleged scam. (IANS)

