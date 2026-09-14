Trinamool Split Throws Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls into Uncertainty Over Party Name and Symbol

KOLKATA: Even after separate meetings of the Election Commission of India with the two rival factions in the Trinamool Congress, where the arguments of both the factions on their claims over party name and symbol were heard, uncertainties continue over any decision of the ECI before the last day of nominations for the forthcoming bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

After Friday's meeting with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led "rebel-majority" faction, the Commission sought fresh clarification and documents from the faction in support of its claims on Saturday.

Sources said that the Ritabrata-led faction had submitted the clarifications and documents by Saturday evening.

An insider from the ECI said that based on the clarifications and documents submitted by the rebel, the Commission, on Saturday night, forwarded a communique to the "original-minority" faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking their views in the matter.

Meanwhile, sources said, a communique has also gone from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction to ECI seeking details of the documents submitted by the Ritabrata-led faction in support of their claims.

Following the fresh evolving development, political observers feel the issue of finalisation on the fate of Trinamool Congress' name and symbol before the last date of nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies has become uncertain.

"The last date for submission of nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls is September 16. So, with just three days left for that, a decision of the Commission on the fate of name and symbol before that appears highly inconceivable. In that case, both the factions will have to field candidates for Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls either with free symbols or with symbols allotted to them by the Commission," explained a city-based political observer. (IANS)

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