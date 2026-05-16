Trump wanted to go nuclear, stopped as Joint Chiefs Chairman said no: Ex CIA Analyst

New Delhi: Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on Friday claimed that US President Trump had considered the possibility of using nuclear weapons during the Iran conflict, but was strongly opposed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

Speaking to ANI, Johnson said Trump had raised the issue internally, but General Caine firmly advised against it. According to Johnson, the discussion was not about control of nuclear launch codes, since those remain with the US President, but about whether nuclear weapons should be used at all.

Johnson said Caine rejected the proposal outright, after which Trump publicly stated that the United States would not use nuclear weapons. Johnson maintained that his information came from sources he trusted and said later confirmations supported claims that the issue had indeed been discussed before being dismissed.

Explaining the US nuclear command structure, Johnson said the President, as Commander-in-Chief, can authorise nuclear action. The order would pass through Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and then to STRATCOM, which oversees America's nuclear forces. He clarified that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff cannot overrule the President but serves as the senior military adviser.

Johnson added that while General Caine lacked formal veto power, he could resign if asked to support a decision he considered unacceptable. He stressed that Caine's opposition was based on military judgment rather than politics.(ANI)

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