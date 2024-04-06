‘Truth of rebel MLAs should be revealed’: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Hamirpur: After the 6 Congress MLAs switched sides to the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked how much money the rebel MLAs received, stating that the truth should come out to the public .

Chief Minister accused BJP of grabbing power on the basis of currency notes.

Attacking the rebel MLAs, Sukhu said, “The truth about the rebel MLAs should be revealed to the public. The MLAs have been bought for Rs 15 crores. Investigation is underway to find out how much they received.”

The Chief Minister said that the MLAs have sold their wealth and not their souls. Speaking on ticket allocation for the bye election in the state, the Chief Minister said that a meeting of the screening committee will be held in New Delhi on Saturday. Some names will be announced by Saturday evening.

After the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh during the Rajya Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri slammed the BJP for ‘trying to topple the government’ in the state. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Deputy CM took a jibe at the BJP as it failed to bring down the Sukhvinder Singh-led government and faced ‘defeat’.

“There was an attempt to topple the Himachal Pradesh government. It has been apparent that the BJP was behind the whole episode of bringing down the state government (Himachal Pradesh),” he said.

Taking a jibe at the former Chief Minister and the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Agnihotri said that Jairam Thakur was “in a tearing hurry to become the CM of the state”.

“Jairam Thakur was in a tearing hurry and he wanted to become the CM. They conspired but faced defeat. The Congress has also challenged it, demanding an inquiry into who was involved in trying to topple the Himachal Pradesh government. The people of Himachal Pradesh are in frustration against the BJP as they tried to destabilise the elected government in the state,” he added. (ANI)

