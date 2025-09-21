TVK Chief Vijay slams CM Stalin of using foreign trips for personal gain

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay on Saturday stepped up his political attack during the second phase of his State-wide tour, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of using foreign visits for “personal investments” rather than bringing industries to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Puthur roundabout near the Anna Statue in Nagapattinam, Vijay asked pointedly, “Are these foreign trips to attract investment to the State or to secure personal investments abroad?” He charged that despite claims of big-ticket projects, districts like Nagapattinam continued to suffer from underdevelopment.

Vijay was particularly sharp on the issue of fishermen’s rights. Criticising both the BJP and the DMK, he alleged that the Centre adopted a “politics of exclusion,” treating fishermen from other States as “Indians” while branding those from Tamil Nadu as merely “Tamil fishermen.” He accused the Chief Minister of confining himself to letter-writing on such matters without taking concrete follow-up action.

The TVK leader accused the DMK government of indirectly threatening him by imposing restrictions on his campaign. “We are told how to sit inside the bus, how high to raise our hands, and are allotted congested spaces instead of open grounds. Chief Minister, sir, are you threatening me?” Vijay asked, declaring that he would not be intimidated. “Instead of being a bogeyman, face me directly in the elections,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Actor-turned-politician Vijay launches TVK campaign with fiery speech in Tiruchirappalli

Also Watch: