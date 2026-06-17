Twisha death case: Court extends judicial custody of Giribala, son Samarth till June 30

BHOPAL: A district court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of retired district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh till June 30 in connection with the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, whose demise under suspicious circumstances has remained under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The mother-son duo was produced before the court through video conferencing from Bhopal Central Jail after they completed a 14-day judicial custody. Following the hearing, the court directed that both accused remain in judicial custody for another two weeks. Lawyers representing both sides were present in court during the proceedings. (IANS)

Also Read: Twisha death case: Court sends husband, mother-in law to 14-day judicial custody