Two Great Indian Bustards Released in Rajasthan's Sam Desert National Park

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam Desert National Park in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday.

After releasing the bustards, Minister Yadav posted on X: "In a milestone move, released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, today morning. This landmark success has been made possible by the nearly decade-long unwavering dedication of our scientists, researchers and ground staff who have spent years to ensure GIB reclaims the deserts of Rajasthan."

The Union Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance, encouragement and constant support. "I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued guidance, encouragement and constant support in ensuring our scientific community can work for the conservation of all our species, including the GIB."

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Yadav visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra and lauded the efforts of young researchers and scientists working for the conservation of the iconic species.(IANS)

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