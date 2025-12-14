Two Punjab women commissioned as Flying Officers in Indian Air Force

CHANDIGARH: Reaffirming the government's commitment to support the aspirations of young women, Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls in Punjab's Mohali has added another achievement to its illustrious history with two of its distinguished alumni, Charanpreet Kaur and Mehak Dahiya, being commissioned as Flying Officers in the Indian Air Force.

They passed out from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad, on Saturday, bringing pride and glory to their alma mater. They were commissioned in an impressive passing-out parade that was reviewed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan. (IANS)

