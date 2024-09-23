Uday Bhanu Chib appointed as president of Indian Youth Congress

NEW DELHI: Congress has appointed former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib as president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

"Congress President has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect," announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"Hearty congratulations to Uday Bhanu Chib on his appointment as the new president of Indian Youth Congress. A huge thank you to the outgoing president BV Srinivas for his exceptional leadership and successful tenure," the IYC said on its handle on X. (ANI)

