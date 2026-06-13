Unacceptable: India summons US envoy over attacks on Indian crews

New Delhi: India on Friday summoned the United States Charge d’Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a “strong protest” over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Charge d’Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India’s concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed.

“A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives,” the MEA said in the release.

The ministry reiterated India’s deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that such actions pose a threat to maritime safety and regional stability.

“The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time,” the statement added.

India also urged the United States to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilian vessels and prevent any further loss of life.

The MEA in its statement, further stated that the US Charge d’Affaires was requested to convey India’s strong concerns to the American authorities and ensure that US forces operating in the region adopt all necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties.

“The U.S. Charge d’Affaires was requested to convey India’s strong concerns to his authorities and to ensure that U.S. forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life,” the ministry stated. (ANI)

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