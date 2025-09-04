Underworld Don Arun Gawli Walks Free on Bail after 18 Years

Underworld don and former legislator Arun Gawli walked out of Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail, nearly 18 years after his conviction in the sensational murder case of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

The 73-year-old gangster-turned-politician had been serving a life sentence in Nagpur jail since 2012, when a Mumbai sessions court held him guilty in connection with the 2007 murder of Jamsandekar. Gawli was found guilty of orchestrating the killing, which was linked to political rivalries in Mumbai’s civic body.

While granting bail, the Supreme Court noted that Gawli had already served 18 years behind bars and was advanced in age.

These two grounds formed the basis of the apex court’s order allowing his release. Arun Gawli, once a prominent underworld figure in Mumbai, rose to political prominence in the early 2000s. In 2004, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Byculla constituency. (IANS)

