Union Budget 2025-26 Live: New Tax Slabs, MSME Boost & Viksit Bharat Goals

Agar trees in North East will be supported under agriculture sector : Assam to benefit
Person Resident Outside India limit of investment in Indian Markets raised from 10% to 24%
emiconductor manufacturing, rare earth mining gets a boost in Budget: Assam will benefit
Mapping of city economic regions in tier 2 to tier 3 cities-allocation of Rs 5000 crore announced, Assam will benefit
Dedicated freight corridor to be developed from Dankuni in East to Surat in West
Mega Textile Parks to promote khadi and handicrafts- will benefit weavers and local artisans
The Union Budget is guided by three core kartavyas—driving economic growth, fulfilling the aspirations of the people while building their capacities, and advancing inclusive development—fully aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the Finance Minister said.
FM begins her Budget Speech At Parliament.
FM Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the budget presentation.
Stock Markets Open flat in rare Sunday Session as investors await Union Budget 2026-27.
The Indian equity market is open today. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are operating today, Sunday, February 1, 2026, despite it being a weekend, due to the Union Budget presentation.
Follow Union Budget announcements Live Here to be Presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman From 11 am.