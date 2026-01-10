Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches NSG’s platform for analysing bomb explosions

NEW DELHI: Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s tough stand against terror, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a digital platform for accurate analysis of bomb explosion-related incidents and shared details of work being done to set up a new NSG regional hub in Ayodhya, in addition to six other centres.

Describing the new National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) of the National Security Guard (NSG) as the next-generation security shield against terrorism, HM Shah said the digital platform will prove extremely important in investigating terrorist activities, understanding trends in explosions, and formulating effective strategies against them.

“The NIDMS will become a robust platform for accurately analysing the patterns of bomb explosions that have occurred in the country so far, the modus operandi, and the explosives used,” said the Home Minister after inaugurating the platform through video conferencing.

He said NIDMS will serve as a single-click access window for data scattered across different case files for investigating agencies and anti-terror organizations.

With the help of AI, NIDMS will connect with other data sources to create a strong security grid in the country, he said.

Home Minister Shah said that through ‘One Nation, One Data Repository’, the data scattered across different departments will now become available to every police unit as a national asset.

NIDMS will serve as a single-click access window for data scattered across different case files for investigating agencies and anti-terror organizations.

