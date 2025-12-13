Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils Veer Savarkar statue in Andaman

SRI VIJAYA PURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled the grand statue of Veer Savarkar and inaugurated the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a post on X, Shah stressed that the life of Veer Savarkar inspires immense love for the motherland and the land of Andaman and Nicobar has been a witness to the sacrifices, dedication, and courage of numerous freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar.

"Veer Savarkar Ji's life inspires boundless love for the motherland and the sacrifice of one's life for the nation. The land of Andaman and Nicobar has been a witness to the sacrifices, dedication, and courage of numerous freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar Ji," he said.

"Today, on this sacred land, the unveiling of the grand statue of Savarkar Ji and the inauguration of the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' were done in the presence of the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the esteemed Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji. This park and statue, just like Veer Savarkar Ji himself, will continue to inspire future generations to steadfastly protect cultural nationalism and realize his dreams," Amit Shah said on X. (ANI)

Also Read: Heated exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah in Lok Sabha over SIR