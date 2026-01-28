Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accuses Telangana government of Singareni Coal mismanagement

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticized the Congress-led Telangana government over alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency at the Singareni coal mine. He claimed site visit certificates were not issued fairly, with 17 visits conducted but no certificates granted, and accused the government of continuing corruption, including giving 12% kickbacks to small contractors. He added that Rs 47,000 crore is owed to Singareni by the Telangana government.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) countered, blaming the Telangana government for mismanagement, alleging a massive scam involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his brother-in-law Sujan Reddy, with tenders awarded at 22–30% above estimates. He also alleged manipulation of site visit certifications, restrictions on out-of-state contractors, and intimidation.

Amid the controversy, the Union Coal Ministry held an emergency meeting with Singareni Collieries regarding the Naini coal block tender, which was withdrawn following allegations.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied any corruption, accusing social media and sections of the media of spreading false claims to benefit political opponents. He urged media to seek clarification from him before publishing reports against state ministers, warning that misleading coverage harms both governance and his leadership. (ANI)

Also Read: India to boost rare earth magnet production amid China's supply curbs: G Kishan Reddy