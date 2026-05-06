Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls BJP win in West Bengal a defining moment for democracy

LEH: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a "battle for India's existence," calling it a defining moment for democracy and the country's cultural identity.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "The victory in Bengal is not an ordinary political victory. This was a battle for India's culture, India's heritage, India's identity and in a way, for India's existence. This is not just a BJP victory... this is the country's victory. Democracy has become stronger." He added that the verdict signals a shift towards stability and an end to political violence in the state.

Referring to past incidents, Rijiju said, "Political violence that used to happen in every election... people being burnt alive--this will stop after the BJP government comes. Wherever BJP comes, political violence stops. Good governance is a big factor in this."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju said the electorate's confidence stems from his leadership. "As long as Prime Minister Modi is there, people are assured about their future... No leader like him has ever been born in this country. That's why political success is being achieved one after another in his name," he said. (ANI)

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