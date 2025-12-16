Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Congress over ‘Kabar Khudegi’ remarks

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday strongly criticized the opposition over sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress mega rally against alleged 'Vote Chori' claims, drawing attention to remarks made by some opposition leaders vocalized the idea of killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the controversy, Rijiju said, "What kind of mindset is this which makes a public announcement about killing rivals? If some Opposition leaders speak about killing the PM, it is really unfortunate."

He further condemned the remarks and demanded that the Congress party apologize formally in Parliament.

"Merely condemning is not enough. The Congress president and the LoP should apologize in the Parliament; they should apologize to the country. I think that if any humanity is left with them and if the Congress party wants to give any respect to the country, they should not delay and apologize to the country from the Floor of the Parliament. Only then will we agree that they committed a mistake and the Congress party admitted the mistake," Rijiju added.

Earlier, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during a rally organized by the party against alleged "vote chori," had reportedly stated, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow). (ANI)

