Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Opp for ‘Running Away’ from Discussion

‘I am totally frustrated’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Opposition, while expressing deep frustration over the ongoing impasse in Parliament. Rijiju accused them of “running away” from a discussion that the government is eager to initiate.

Rijiju termed the current situation “unprecedented” in a parliamentary democracy, noting that while the government is ready to provide answers, the Opposition is refusing to participate.

“I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy, it is the opposition that demands a discussion while the government provides the answers,” Rijiju told reporters.

He further emphasised the reversal of traditional roles in the House, stating, “Here, however, the government itself is saying, ‘we will hold a discussion and provide answers,’ but the opposition refuses to listen. Can you imagine such a situation? It is not good for democracy. We have repeatedly stated our willingness to discuss the matter, yet they refuse to agree.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts to break the deadlock, the Minister revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene. (ANI)

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