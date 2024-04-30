Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday filed her nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from where she is seeking a second term. Smriti Irani had won the seat in 2019 by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has yet to declare its candidate for the seat.

Smriti Irani was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Her husband Zubin Irani was also present.

The BJP leaders went to the district collectorate from its office in Amethi in an impressive roadshow. Before this Smriti Irani and her husband performed ‘puja’ at their home and visited a temple.

Earlier on Sunday, Smriti Irani visited Ayodhya where she offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram temple.

She later said, “I consider myself lucky to be born in such an era, which saw our Ram Lalla moving from a tent to a grand temple. Today especially, being in the company of saints, their love and blessings not only boost my morale but today I am again getting inspiration from them to walk on the path of virtue. Similarly, in the court of Hanumanji, I sought blessings to have a spirit of service like his. Coming to this land is a matter of pride for any Sanatani.” (IANS)

