Unnecessary opposition could never force PM Modi to backtrack from his commitments: Rajnath Singh

KOLKATA: The greatest quality of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that no sort of unnecessary or baseless opposition could force him to backtrack from his commitments towards the people of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

"There are some who, if they ever see opposition, move away from those paths. Our Prime Minister always faces a lot of opposition. But he never backs out. Instead, he becomes even more committed in securing the future of the country," the Defence Minister said at a programme in Kolkata marking the beginning on "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" that will be organised on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday on September 17.

Speaking at the occasion, Rajnath Singh noted said that already 59 crores of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have been opened in the country, with majority of the account holders being women.

"It might be recalled that there was opposition to opening of these Jan Dhan Yojana accounts as well. But that opposition could not stop our Prime Minister from going ahead in opening the accounts," he said.

He also added that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system received accolades even from the French President Emmanuel Macron.

"When the UPI was launched in India many thought that its success was not possible in India. Some people even questioned whether this system would benefit the poor people or not. Now, the UPI system has been running in the country for the last 10 years. In August, 23.66 billion transactions were made. French President (Emmanuel Macron) praised it a lot. That is why UPI is now being introduced in many countries. It is not just a technology. Rather it has brought a revolution," the Defence Minister said. (IANS)

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