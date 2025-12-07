UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a grand review parade, organized on the occasion of the 63rd Raising Day of UP Home Guards and saluted their invaluable and indispensable contribution in the state's security for the past six decades.

Extending congratulations and greetings to all the personnel and officers of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards on their 63rd Raising Day, the Chief Minister said that they are not just volunteers of a force, but represent the trust and strength of society as well as the state government.

He also honoured several officers and employees for their distinguished and meritorious service.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that discipline, loyalty, and sacrifice of the Home Guards play a significant role in keeping the society secure and protected.

Addressing the grand parade, the Chief Minister said that the Foundation Day of the Home Guards is not just an event but a symbol of discipline, dedication, and service.

The Chief Minister further linked the Home Guards Raising Day with the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He said that Babasaheb inspired every Indian to embrace an identity rooted not in caste, family, region, or language, but in Indianness from birth to the final journey. (IANS)

