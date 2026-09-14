UP has moved from ‘one district, many mafia’ to ODOP’: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government for leading a decisive change in Uttar Pradesh's administration and turning its 'character' from mafia-ruled to development-oriented state.

He said that the state whose identity once revolved around mafia raj, riots and lawlessness is now being known around the world as one of peace and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering of the Khatik community, the Defence Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has left behind the identity of One District, Many Mafia and is now known for initiatives like One District, One Dish and One District, One Product (ODOP). Products such as Hathras's 'hing' (asafoetida), Firozabad's glass sculptures, Mathura's 'peda', and Aligarh's locks are gaining global recognition."

He further stated that Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly on the path of development with the 'double-engine' government while recalling the times when mafia raj prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, roads were in a dilapidated state, and an atmosphere of insecurity existed.

Crediting CM Yogi Adityanath for the change, he said that Uttar Pradesh is gaining recognition the world over for development and its infrastructure of global standing. Lauding the bravery of the Khatik community in safeguarding the citizens from British rulers, he said, "In 1946, when Direct Action Day was announced and Hindus in Bengal were being targeted, many members of the Khatik community-led by Gopal Patha-stepped up to the front lines and worked to protect Hindus. In 1857, during the First War of Independence fought in Meerut, members of the Khatik community confronted the British with great valour . (IANS)

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