Uproot Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress govt to stop corruption: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hazaribag: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress government in Jharkhand, calling it the most corrupt in the country and urged the people to remove them from power to stop corruption.

Addressing a campaign rally in Jharkhand Amit Shah said, “The Congress, JMM government is the most corrupt government in the entire country. It needs to be changed... If you want to stop this corruption, then uproot the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress government. Those who have stolen your money will not be spared.”

He also said that the money seized from the house of Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu belongs to the youth and backward classes of Jharkhand and it has been stolen by Congress and JMM.

“Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu’s house was raided and Rs 350 crore was seized. Alamgir Alam’s PA’s house was raided and Rs 30 crore was seized. 27 machines were brought to count the notes but they overheated and stopped working. The counting went on for two days. This money belongs to the youth of Jharkhand, to the backward classes and it has been looted by the Congress-JMM. Those who have stolen your hard-earned money will not be spared,” he said.

The Hazaribagh cconstituency in Jharkhand is set to see a triangular contest in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has nominated Pradeep Prasad as its candidate for this seat, while the Congress has chosen Munna Singh. Harsh Ajmera, former BJP leader, expressed his dissatisfaction with the party’s ticket distribution and has decided to file his nomination as an independent candidate.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Important day for Muslims of India’: AIMIM president after SC overturns AMU judgement

Also Watch: