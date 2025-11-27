UPSC acts as guardian of India’s steel frame of governance: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as the “guardian of India’s steel frame of governance”. During the centenary celebration of the premier recruiting body, the minister praised its century of service and urged it to adapt to emerging global challenges. Dr Singh said the commission has been a pillar of integrity, fairness and transparency through pre and postIndependence eras. He recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s description of the Civil Services as the “Steel Frame of India”, adding that the UPSC “has lived up to the responsibility of being the guardian of this steel frame.” (IANS)

