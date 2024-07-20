UPSC Initiates Criminal Proceedings Against Maharashtra IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar for Irregularities

MUMBAI: In a major development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Friday that it has initiated criminal proceedings against Maharashtra cadre (2023) IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar for a series of irregularities perpetrated by her.

The UPSC said in a statement that it has also served Khedkar with a show-cause notice for “cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2022/debarment from future examinations/selections,” in accordance with the rules of the CSE-2022.

The statutory body said that it conducted a detailed investigation into the misdemeanour by Khedkar, whom it described as “a provisionally recommended candidate” for the CSE-2022

“The investigation has revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limits under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her parents’ names, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number and address,” the UPSC said.

Accordingly, the UPSC has initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal proceedings by filing an FIR with the police, besides serving her a show-cause notice. The UPSC said that in fulfilling its constitutional obligations, it stringently adheres to its constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘India working with Microsoft to help impacted entities’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Also watch: