US Envoy Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledges stronger ties

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said it was "an honour" to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed that the relations between both the nations will continue to strengthen.

In a post on X, Gor said, "An honor to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!"

The US Embassy in India also posted on X about the warm reception Gor received from the Prime Minister.

"An incredibly warm welcome today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on my first day in India. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two nations!"

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

Gor also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, describing their discussions as positive and emphasising his commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous."

Gor also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighting the shared commitment of the US and India to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

