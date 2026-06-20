Use AI and ML to convert data into intelligence against criminals: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the importance of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for turning data into intelligence and called for using the information to study crime patterns, identifying repeat offenders and international criminals. Addressing the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference–2026 in New Delhi, Home Minister Shah said, “We need to build AI teams and use our software into as effective tool for crime analysis and to make the best use of all the provisions.”

“We need teams in all states to use AI and ML to study crime pattern and identify repeat offenders. We also need profiling and steps to prevent criminals from using jurisdictional gaps between different states,” he added. He said our system needs to think hard to fix responsibility in cases of attempts to disturb security.

The Union Minister also stressed the need to counter cybercrime, encourage third party audits, and a strong check on misuse of authority.

Union Minister Shah said, “Today, as far as the criminal justice system is concerned, our country is going through a transformation phase. There was a time when the police station and law and order were considered the main tools for maintaining peace. Whenever there was a dispute, the station in-charge would immediately resolve it. If not, a case would be filed, and matters would remain pending for year.” (IANS)

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