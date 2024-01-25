Uttar Pradesh: Court Orders ASI Report On Gyanvapi Mosque Survey To Be Made Public

Uttar Pradesh: A Varanasi court, on Wednesday, instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be made public and hard copies be shared with both the Hindu and Muslim parties.

The Varanasi district judge overseeing the case announced the decision to not release the report to the public or distribute it in the digital format so as to prevent any potential distortion on social media platforms.

The concerned parties will need to submit an affidavit in order to access the report. This significant development comes after the ASI had submitted its report to the Varanasi district court in a sealed cover on December 18.