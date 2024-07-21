Uttarakhand: 3 Pilgrims Killed, 8 Injured As Landslide Hits Kedarnath Yatra Route

DEHRADUN: In a tragic incident, a landslide occurred in the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday morning, claiming three lives and injuring eight others.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been engaged in carrying out rescue operations. The disaster management agency stated that the landslide struck when the pilgrims were travelling on foot to reach the Kedarnath temple from Gaurikund.

Two tourists from Maharashtra and a local resident of Rudraprayag district met with an untimely fate as the landslides took their lives.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Kishore Arun Parate from Nagpur; Sunil Mahadev Kale, 24, from Jalna; and local boy Anurag Bisht, aged 22, hailing from Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.