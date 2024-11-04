Uttarakhand: At Least 28 Feared Dead After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Almora

DEHRADUN: In a tragic incident, at least 28 passengers were feared dead after a bus fell into a gorge near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Monday morning.

As per reports, the overloaded bus plunged into a gorge at Marchula in Almora as it was unable to bear the weight of its passengers, leaving several children dead.

The fatal accident unfolded when the passenger bus was travelling from Garhwal to Kumaon, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey stated.

He further informed that around 40 passengers were present inside the bus when it fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge.