Uttarakhand: Supreme Courts Halts Tiger Safaris at Jim Corbett

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has prohibited Tiger Safaris in the main areas of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

According to the ruling, tiger safaris will now only be allowed in the outer and buffer zones of the reserve forest.

The matter reached the Court following a petition by environmental activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal, who contested the Uttarakhand government's plan to establish a tiger safari, which was intended as a specialized zoo with caged animals, at Jim Corbett National Park.