Vande Mataram debate: Gaurav Gogoi slams PM Modi over Nehru remarks

NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha debated Vande Matram, Congress Deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized PM Modi alleging that the PM used Pandit Nehru's name in most of his speeches, and that it was the Congress that had given importance to Vande Mataram.

"Congress supported Vande Mataram. Congress gave importance to Vande Mataram to make it the national song of India. PM Modi takes Nehru Ji's name and Congress' name in every debate. Operation Sindoor - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 14 times and Congress's name 50 times, 75th anniversary of the Constitution - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 10 times and Congress's name 26 times, President's Address in 2022 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 15 times, President's Address in 2020 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 20 times. I want to say with utmost humility to Narendra Modi Ji and his entire system, no matter how hard you try - you won't be able to put even a single black mark on Pandit Nehru Ji's contributions," Gogoi said.

"People of India are suffering and there is no mention of it. PM Modi did not mention Delhi blast once. We are not able to protect our citizens, neither in Delhi or Pahalgam. People are unable to breathe," he added. (ANI)

