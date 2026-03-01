Very wrong message sent: Owaisi questions PM Modi’s visit before Israel strikes on Iran

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel days before Tel Aviv launched an attack against Tehran has sent a “very wrong message” and reminded the PM that India has always remained “neutral” in this conflict. Owaisi said that Israel has used PM Modi’s visit to send a message that India stands with them and demanded that the Indian government clarify its position. “10 million Indian citizens live in Gulf countries. What message will it send to the common citizens of those countries that Israel attacked Iran as soon as Prime Minister Modi’s visit ended? Bahrain and Qatar were attacked, and Saudi Arabia could also be attacked... We have always remained neutral. The Prime Minister of the country, the BJP, should understand what happened to our 80-year legacy of neutrality in this matter. A very wrong message has been sent,” Owaisi told reporters.

“These are questions that the Prime Minister and the BJP must answer... Israel used Prime Minister Modi’s visit to attack and tell the world that India is with them. This is a betrayal,” he added. Owaisi further questioned whether PM Modi had prior information of this attack, and if not, then he said Israel “deceived” India and used PM’s visit to attack Iran. (ANI)

