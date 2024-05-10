Video shows Mumbai blasts convict campaigning for Shiv Sena(UBT) nominee

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday found itself in an embarrassing situation after a purported video showed a March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict allegedly roaming around and campaigning for its Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat candidate.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Ibrahim Musa, also known as Baba Chouhan, seeking votes for the SS (UBT) Mumbai North West nominee Amol G. Kirtikar — son of Gajanan Kirtikar, who belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

This has attracted strong reactions and comments accusing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates of supporting terrorists who killed Mumbaikars, and hence, “this (electoral) battle is not only a fight between nationalist forces and divisive gangs but also between India-Pakistan”.

Taking strong umbrage at the alleged developments, ruling MahaYuti ally Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare said “seeing all this would have tormented the heart of HinduHridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray” and warned that the people of Mumbai will teach a lesson to those who hobnob with traitors.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andheri MLA Ameet Satam also flayed the development contending that the terror accused had campaigned for Kirtikar in Andheri West on Wednesday evening. Ibrahim Musa was arrested, found guilty and was convicted for supplying weapons to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt during the December 1992-January1993 Mumbai riots and the subsequent terror blasts of March 12, 1993. The SS (UBT) has not yet reacted to the serious accusations and allegations on social media and in rival political circles. (IANS)

