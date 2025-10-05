‘Vijay will be arrested if needed’ says Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader Duraimurugan said on Saturday that the state government would not hesitate to arrest Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay if the investigation into the Karur stampede warrants it, but stressed there would be no arbitrary action.

“The judge was right in saying Vijay lacks leadership qualities. If circumstances warrant his arrest, we will arrest him, but there will be no witch-hunt or unnecessary arrests,” Duraimurugan told reporters in Vellore, as the state gears up for a deeper probe into the September 27 tragedy that left 41 people dead.

The Madras High Court has taken a tough stance of the man-made disaster and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Chennai North Zone Inspector General (IG), Asra Garg, to probe the unfortunate incident.

Following the court’s directive, investigation records from Karur City police station are being transported to Chennai and will be handed over to the SIT, marking a shift from routine inquiry to a court-monitored, high-level probe aimed at fixing accountability.

Criminal cases have already been registered against senior TVK functionaries — General Secretary N. Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar — under five sections of the Indian Penal Code for negligence and endangering life.

But the court has gone a step further, posing tough questions over the role of Vijay and other party organisers. The fact that Vijay reportedly left Karur soon after the deadly crush has drawn sharp criticism and intensified calls for accountability.

Namakkal district police are also preparing to seize Vijay’s campaign bus after reviewing more than two hours of video footage and 30 mobile clips from the campaign rally site. However, during a hearing, the High Court questioned the necessity of seizing the bus, signalling that any action must be legally justified.

DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, reacting to the developments in Chennai, said that the people should interpret the court’s remarks on Vijay’s leadership but expressed faith in the SIT.

“The SIT team formed by the High Court will conduct a fair and impartial investigation,” she added. (IANS)

Also Read: Duraimurugan is DMK general secretary, TR Baalu appointed treasurer

Also Watch: