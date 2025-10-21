Vijayan knew about Sabarimala gold scam: Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran

Pathanamthitta: Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran on Monday alleged that the Sabarimala gold heist occurred with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called for a central agency investigation into the matter. Speaking to media personnel during a BJP-organised protest meeting in Ranni, Surendran described the ongoing SIT investigation as a farce and claimed it was intended to shield senior officials while targeting only a few individuals. According to Surendran, the day before the government announced the SIT inquiry, the Chief Minister held an urgent meeting with former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He alleged that the meeting was a secret strategy to prevent the release of the actual facts regarding the gold theft. “The SIT is targeting only Unnikrishnan Potti and a few officials, while ministers and the Devaswom Board president are being protected,” Surendran said.

He questioned whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have the courage to write to the central government requesting an independent probe. Surendran emphasised that a central agency investigation was necessary to uncover the full truth and ensure accountability. (IANS)

