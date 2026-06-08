‘Vishwaguru’ Government unable to shield citizens from price shocks: Trinamool on LPG hike

Kolkata: Reacting to the latest hike in domestic LPG prices, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday criticised the Centre, alleging that the burden of rising prices was being passed on to ordinary households while the wealthy remained unaffected.

In an ‘X’ post, the TMC said that a government that describes itself as a “Vishwaguru” should be able to protect its citizens from repeated price shocks. The party also asserted that while the increase may be a “minor inconvenience” for the affluent, it would significantly impact families already struggling with rising household expenses.

“Rs 29 more for a domestic LPG cylinder. This is the BJP model: when global crises emerge, the poor keep worrying while the rich keep thriving. A government that boasts of being a “Vishwaguru” cannot shield its own citizens from repeated price shocks,” TMC said.

“Instead of planning ahead and protecting households, Narendra Modi’s government keeps passing the burden onto ordinary families. For the rich, it’s a minor inconvenience. For millions of families, it’s ANOTHER BLOW to already stretched household budgets,” it added.

This comes after the domestic LPG prices were hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder. The revised price has come into effect from Sunday. (ANI)

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